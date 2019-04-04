Civil Service: Brexit Doesn’t Mean Brexit

The Civil Service seemingly have a deeper aversion to ‘Brexit’ meaning Brexit than might have first appeared. Brexit-watchers will have noticed that official documentation never mentions the word, with officials instead being told to always use the phrase ‘EU Exit.’ One Civil Servant told Guido Brexit has been given the ‘Voldemort’ treatment…

Interestingly they aren’t the first people to avoid the word – Vote Leave also rigorously avoided using the word ‘Brexit’ because it was found to have less positive associations with voters than ‘Leave’. Whatever people want to call it, it doesn’t change the fact that Brexit means Brexit and Leave means Leave…

Tags: ,
April 4, 2019 at 1:27 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

ISIS Bride Shamima Begum has weighed in on Brexit in today’s Times:

““Brexit: it goes on and on without end,” she said, with a brief laugh. “It’s so boring now that I ask the sisters to flick on to the cartoon channel just to get away from it.””

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False