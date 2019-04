Video has emerged of soldiers on a shooting range in Kabul firing at a target of Jeremy Corbyn. MOD confirms it as legit: pic.twitter.com/qOr84Aiivj — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) April 3, 2019

The MOD say:

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media, this behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the army expects, a full investigation has been launched.”

Corbynistas have already tried to turn it into an anti-media row…