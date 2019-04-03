Minister Resigns Over May’s Corbyn Talks

Wales Minister and Government Whip Nigel Adams has resigned from the Government this morning over The Prime Minister’s new approach giving unprecedented power to shape Brexit to a man she has repeatedly told the nation is “a threat to national security”. Hardly surprising…

Read the full resignation letter here:

It has been an honour to serve in your Government as a Minister since 2017 and I remain a firm admirer of your courage and stoicism during one of the most difficult crises this country has faced for a generation.

I believe we have two great challenges. We must deliver the Brexit the people voted for. And we must prevent the calamity of a Corbyn government.

Sadly. I fear that we are now at risk of simultaneously failing in both.

I have been loyally supportive of your negotiated deal with the EU at every stage as I believe an orderly exit is preferable to leaving without a deal. However, I believe the UK would have coped with leaving with a managed no deal.

At cabinet yesterday, there was an opportunity to get onto the front foot for once. However, by legitimising and turning to Jeremy Corbyn to assist you at this crucial stage, rather than being bold, is a grave error. It is clear that we will now end up in the customs union. That is not the Brexit my constituents were promised. and it is contrary to the pledge we made in our manifesto.

It makes no sense to leave the EU and to have a situation where our trade policy and much of our law is made in Brussels – with no say for the UK.

I and many others agreed with your previous position that no deal is better than a bad deal.

It now seems that you and your cabinet have decided that a deal – cooked up with a Marxist who has never once in his political life, put British interests first – is better than no deal.

I profoundly disagree with this approach and I have therefore decided that I must reluctantly tender my resignation.

It has been a privilege to serve as a Minister in the Government Whips Office, at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government and latterly at the Wales Office and I will always be grateful to you for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of the UK in your Government.

I am passionate about my constituency and have always strived to do my best for the people of Selby and Ainsty since 2010. I will continue to serve them diligently from the back benches.

Yours sincerely,

Nigel Adams