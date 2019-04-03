May Refuses to Rule Out Second Referendum

When asked about a second referendum at PMQs this afternoon, the Prime Minister refused to take the opportunity to oppose it. Instead she said that “the deal that the government has put forward has been rejected by this House, of course the Leader of the Opposition’s deal has been rejected by this House, a second referendum has been rejected by this House.” Why didn’t she just categorically say that she will not hold a second referendum..?

UPDATE: A Government source tells Guido that “Other than revoking Article 50, we’re not preempting and not ruling out anything before these talks – otherwise there’s no point having the talks.” Staggering…