May Refuses to Rule Out Second Referendum

When asked about a second referendum at PMQs this afternoon, the Prime Minister refused to take the opportunity to oppose it. Instead she said that “the deal that the government has put forward has been rejected by this House, of course the Leader of the Opposition’s deal has been rejected by this House, a second referendum has been rejected by this House.” Why didn’t she just categorically say that she will not hold a second referendum..?

UPDATE: A Government source tells Guido that “Other than revoking Article 50, we’re not preempting and not ruling out anything before these talks – otherwise there’s no point having the talks.” Staggering…

People: /
April 3, 2019 at 1:12 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.