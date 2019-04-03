Grassroots Tories Cutting Up Membership Cards in Anger

Theresa May’s decision to “cook up” a deal with a Marxist her Government previously described as a threat to national security has not been going down well with grassroots Tories. At all.

There’s been a spate of membership cards being cut up – although of course this doesn’t officially cancel their membership. The Chairman of Canterbury Association has emailed his local members slamming May’s approach as “unedifying, infuriating and destructive in equal measure”:

A pertinent reminder for angry Tories considering giving their memberships the chop that there is a leadership election just round the corner…