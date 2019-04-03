God Casts His View on a Second Referendum

Just as second referendum campaigner Lara Spirit was asked if a second referendum would actually solve anything, God made his view on the matter known. Luckily Leavers of Britain‘s Lucy Harris was on hand to interpret the omens. Now the Brexiteers have both the Queen and God on their side, and the Remainers are stuck with Tony Blair…

April 3, 2019 at 4:12 pm

