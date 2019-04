Brexit Minister Chris Heaton-Harris has become the second minister to resign over May’s pivot to Corbyn last night, following his flatmate Nigel Adams this morning. Heaton-Harris warns that “every time we seek an extension to this process we diminish faith in our political system” and says he “simply cannot support any further extension to Article 50”:

By Guido’s count this makes him the seventh Brexit minister to resign under Theresa May…