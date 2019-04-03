Brexit Secretary Won’t Say Second Referendum is Off The Table in Corbyn Talks

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay was challenged on Today over whether anything was “off the table” in Theresa May’s desperate talks with Corbyn to get a deal through. Barclay said they would “not be setting preconditions”…

Barclay was challenged first on a customs union, which he said he “personally” found “highly undesirable” but did not rule out. This seems inevitable at this stage, it’s hardly very far from May’s existing position anyway…

Barclay was then put on the spot over whether even a second referendum could be “on the table” in the talks with Corbyn. Barclay waffles in response about there being a “hierarchy” and how their offer to Corbyn isn’t a “blank cheque”, but he doesn’t rule out it. This will not put worried MPs’ minds at ease this morning…