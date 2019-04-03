Another Benn Coup Rejected after Commons Vote Tied

The Commons remarkably tied – the first time since votes over Maastricht 26 years ago – with MPs split 310-310 over whether to allow Hilary Benn to take over Parliament again next week. Because all the previous times have worked so well…

To the surprise of many, Bercow actually cast his deciding vote against the coup – as convention to back the ‘status quo’ option strictly dictated he should do. Bercow himself acknowledged the principle for the Speaker “not to create a majority that does not otherwise exist”. Brexit never ceases to surprise…

April 3, 2019 at 5:31 pm

Quote of the Day

Matthew D’Ancona’s back handed compliment to Boris…

“There is any number of reasons for MPs to exclude Johnson from the final pair that will go to the Tory membership. But, at a level most of them do not care to explore too deeply, a great many of them sense that – in this extraordinary new era – he may be the candidate that serves their self-interest best.”

