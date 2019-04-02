Theresa May Moves To Weaken Brexit Even Further

After chairing a marathon seven hour Cabinet session today, the Prime Minister announced her plan to water down Brexit by seeking agreement with Jeremy Corbyn’s Customs Union backing Labour Party. This is a real kick in the teeth to the Conservative Party, and to Brexiteers…
