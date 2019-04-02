Theresa May Moves To Weaken Brexit Even Further

After chairing a marathon seven hour Cabinet session today, the Prime Minister announced her plan to water down Brexit by seeking agreement with Jeremy Corbyn’s Customs Union backing Labour Party. This is a real kick in the teeth to the Conservative Party, and to Brexiteers…

April 2, 2019 at 6:24 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False