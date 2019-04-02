‘Shouty’ Superdry Uber-Remainer Back on Board after 50.75% Vote

Guido readers will remember Superdry’s executive board’s total evisceration of the company’s co-founder and uber-Remainer Julian Dunkerton, when they told him he was not welcome back. They said his return would be “extremely damaging”…

Unfortunately for them, shareholders have just voted to give Dunkerton his seat back, by a super-slim 50.75% after what Guido hears was “a fairly shouty campaign” against the current board’s recommendation. The tycoon who donated £1 million to the second referendum campaign last year is determined to get back on board. 52% wasn’t decisive enough for Dunkerton, yet he’ll gladly accept a 50.75% mandate when it goes in his favour…