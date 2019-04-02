Sadiq Bills Taxpayer £175,000 for Self-Promoting PR Campaign

Poor old Sadiq Khan never seems to be able to shake off his money woes – whether it’s bailing out Crossrail to the tune of up to £2 billion or not having enough money to fight knife crime. Or blowing almost half a billion pounds on a disastrous vanity project when he was Fire Minister…

Funnily enough he always manages to find a few quid down the back of the sofa when it comes to his cronies or poorly-disguised propaganda campaigns. Now an FoI has revealed that his self-congratulatory ‘London is Open’ campaign has cost the taxpayer a hefty £175,000 since he launched it in July 2016.

This doesn’t account for the £3 million New Year fireworks which Sadiq also turned into an giant anti-Brexit attention-seeking display, in fact it’s barely a drop in the ocean of Sadiq’s bloated PR budget. It’s not like there’s an urgent knife crime crisis that the money could have been spent on instead…