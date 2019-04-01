Momentum Pickets Closed Bank Branch

Momentum are latching onto fashionable climate change protesting to stay relevant to millenials increasingly disenchanted with Corbyn. They are organising pickets of Barclays because they lend to industry. Industry which uses “fossil fuels”. The campaign is about as logical as picketing a closed Barclays branch on a Saturday…

Should they perhaps refocus their lobbying target? After all when he was campaigning to become leader the headlines were “Jeremy Corbyn vows to reopen coal mines“. Margaret Thatcher on the other hand…