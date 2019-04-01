Blair: Boris Would Beat Corbyn

Tony Blair told the Huffington Post yesterday that he has “absolutely no doubt” that the “formidable campaigner” Boris would defeat a Corbyn-led Labour Party. Meanwhile Theresa May’s Conservatives have slipped five points behind Corbyn’s Labour…
Doubting Benefits of Free Markets? Look at Ethiopia | CityAM
Can We Tame Democracy’s Demons? | UnHerd
EU Accused of Funding ‘Forced Labour’ Project | BBC
The Customs Union is the Worst Part of the EU | Ryan Bourne
Next Tory Leader Mustn’t Be a Manager | Mark Littlewood
Diehard Leaver has Brexit-Themed Funeral | The Sun
Why a Customs Union is the Worst Choice of All | Greg Hands
Tory Leadership: Runners and Riders | Peter Divey
Tories Must Believe in Britain | Boris
Gove and Raab Rally but Mexit is Uncertain | ConWoman
April Fool’s Jokes Banned Because of Brexit | Telegraph
Dominic Grieve Deserves De-Selection | Spiked
Blair Says Boris Would Beat Corbyn | Sun
The Battle to Succeed Theresa May | The Times
Don’t Sleepwalk into a Customs Union | Greg Hands
Can We Tame Democracy’s Demons? | UnHerd
EU Accused of Funding ‘Forced Labour’ Project | BBC
The Customs Union is the Worst Part of the EU | Ryan Bourne
Next Tory Leader Mustn’t Be a Manager | Mark Littlewood
Diehard Leaver has Brexit-Themed Funeral | The Sun
Why a Customs Union is the Worst Choice of All | Greg Hands
Tory Leadership: Runners and Riders | Peter Divey
Tories Must Believe in Britain | Boris
Gove and Raab Rally but Mexit is Uncertain | ConWoman
April Fool’s Jokes Banned Because of Brexit | Telegraph
Dominic Grieve Deserves De-Selection | Spiked
Blair Says Boris Would Beat Corbyn | Sun
The Battle to Succeed Theresa May | The Times
Don’t Sleepwalk into a Customs Union | Greg Hands