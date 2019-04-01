Blair: Boris Would Beat Corbyn

Tony Blair told the Huffington Post yesterday that he has “absolutely no doubt” that the “formidable campaigner” Boris would defeat a Corbyn-led Labour Party. Meanwhile Theresa May’s Conservatives have slipped five points behind Corbyn’s Labour…

People: /
April 1, 2019 at 10:22 am

Seen Elsewhere

Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False