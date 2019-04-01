Bercow Stitches Up Parliamentary Votes Yet Again

John Bercow has cooked up yet another Speaker’s Stitch-up Special with his selections for tonight’s second batch of indicative votes tonight. Bercow selected only four Remainer motions for MPs to vote on tonight. They are more or less identical to the ones which were all rejected just five days ago:

C (Clarke) – Customs Union – already rejected 272-264

D (Boles) – Common Market 2.0 – already rejected 283-188

E (Kyle) – Second referendum – already rejected 295-268

G (Cherry) – Revoke Article 50 and launch public inquiry (drafted by Jolyon Maugham) – already rejected 293-184

Bercow refused to allow any Brexiteer motions including John Baron’s amendment A on a unilateral right of exit from the backstop. Despite this previously securing a majority in the Commons in the form of the Brady Amendment.

Bercow is now busy tying himself in knots trying to explain why he refused to allow the Government to use a secondary motion to allow it to bring back a meaningful vote, but will allow Hilary Benn and Oliver Letwin to use a secondary motion to bring back identical votes twice in just 4 sitting days. Of all the institutions which have lost the public’s trust over their attempts to subvert Brexit, none have been damaged more than the Office of the Speaker…