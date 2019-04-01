BBC-Guido Syndication Deal

As part of the BBC’s efforts to broaden its supplier base the BBC commissions stand-alone new media propositions. They are aimed at ensuring the BBC is able to meet its public service commitments while at the same time allowing independent suppliers to retain and exploit rights where appropriate. They are intended to apply to stand-alone new media commissions.

Guido parent company GGN and BBC News & Current Affairs have agreed a syndication framework which will see the Nevis based media corporation supply BBC content under the following terms:

Framework 1: GGN owns any new stand-alone content proposal they bring to the BBC; the BBC has an exclusive licence only. Framework 2: GGN retains all rights in a stand-alone new media commission based on an existing BBC created format, associated with an in-house programme or based on a BBC developed idea. Framework 3: GGN licences their existing third-party content or services to the BBC on a non-exclusive basis. Framework 4: GGN licences their content to the BBC on a non-exclusive basis, but the BBC owns (or may take a non-exclusive licence in) the bespoke development which it specifies and pays for.

This morning on the Victoria Derbyshire show saw the first fruit of the collaboration as Heidi Allen MP was challenged using Guido produced video content. Guido editor in chief Paul Staines said:

“We’re happy to syndicate our content to other media organisations and for the BBC it will be a welcome diversification from their normal suppliers. The GGN deal represents value for money for licence fee payers.”

Flora Loip, the BBC’s Director of Commissioning said:

We are thrilled to licence Guido’s content to the BBC. The Guido Fawkes brand is a strong news brand and the BBC has been wanting for some time to synergise our content aligning our core competencies in this dynamic and exciting new partnership.

The syndication deal is not the first time a major media organisation has syndicated Guido-produced content. News UK had a three year syndication deal with Guido. The BBC deal is open-ended…