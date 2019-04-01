84% of Tory Members Opposed to Customs Union

Part-time Prime Minister Oliver Letwin is having another go at his ‘indicative votes’, with MPs set to vote on the same set of options they rejected last week. Funny how Remainers complaining about May bringing her deal back again haven’t been making the same fuss about Letwin’s antics…

ConHome have done their own set of indicative votes among the Tory membership, finding massive grassroots opposition to any of the options apart from No Deal. Nearly 90% are opposed to Customs Union membership, revoking Article 50 or a second referendum, while 79% oppose ‘Common Market 2.0’, with barely double figures in favour of them. It’s daft that otherwise sensible ministers and MPs are even thinking of adopting the worst possible Brexit outcome…