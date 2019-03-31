Tom Watson: Second Referendum “Only Way We Can Bring the Country Back Together”

Tom Watson freestyling on Marr as he backs a second referendum “under all circumstances” and says it’s “inconceivable” that it won’t be in Labour’s next manifesto. Guido wants whatever Watson’s had for breakfast if it’s genuinely made him believe that a second referendum is the “only way we can bring the country back together”…

March 31, 2019 at 12:40 pm

