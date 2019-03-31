John Major Calls for National Unity Government

Has John Major forgotten who the Leader of the Opposition is? At least there’s a rare reality check for Remainers at the end as he points out that “of course” the crisis isn’t as serious as WW2…

Tags: ,
People:
March 31, 2019 at 12:54 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False