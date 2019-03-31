David Gauke: I’ll Resign if May Goes for No Deal

David Gauke says “obviously I wouldn’t be able to remain as a member of a Government that pursued [no deal] as a policy.” Impressive that the Justice Secretary has managed to remain a member of a Government with “no deal is better than a bad deal” as a policy for over three years without noticing…

Tags: ,
People:
March 31, 2019 at 12:24 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False