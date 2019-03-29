Tory Members Now Back May’s Deal

For the first time, ConservativeHome’s authoritative survey of Tory members has shown that over 60% now reluctantly back the Withdrawal Agreement for the first time. Just 36% remain opposed. Members can see that No Deal simply isn’t the alternative any more…

More key Brexit influencers have also reached the same conclusion today – “Brexiteers’ Brain” Shanker Singham declares that MPs’ best chance of still getting to a Canada plus-style Brexit is voting for the deal, while BrexitCentral’s Jonathan Isaby has reluctantly concluded the same. There are still routes to a proper Brexit if the deal goes through, if the UK doesn’t leave now the chance may be gone for decades or more…