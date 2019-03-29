TIGgers Preparing To Fight EU Elections

The Independent Group confirmed to Newsnight last night that they are in discussions with the Electoral Commission in order to become an official party and field candidates at the European Elections if the deal is voted down today. European elections are just about the best thing that could happen to the Tiggers, giving them more EU resources and a slither of electoral legitimacy…

Interestingly serial flip flopper Sarah Wollaston took a shot at proportional representation as being to blame for the disconnect between the British people and the EU. Guido isn’t so sure PR proponent and Tigger-in-Chief Chuka will be happy she said that…

UPDATE: TIG is applying to register as a political party with the Electoral Commission under the name ‘Change UK’. Guido isn’t sure what pro-Brexit campaign group Change Britain will have to say about that…