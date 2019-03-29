Staff Told to Leave Parliament “As a Matter of Caution”

Parliamentary staff have been emailed advising them to leave Parliament before the Brexit protests outside get busier. Tour groups have already been sent home and staff have been advised to leave the estate “as a matter of caution”, while MPs have been instructed to only leave through certain exits. Guido has redacted the details:

“We are expecting protests outside the estate to get significantly busier over the next hour.

As a matter of caution, we are advising staff to leave the estate. As ever, it is important for you to remove your pass as this can potentially make you a target.

At this point, 3.30pm, all pedestrian exits are now open.

Members to only leave the estate through ####### or #######. Vehicles are able to leave the estate by #######.”