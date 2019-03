Soubry just told parliament she is in the “change dot org” party. Which is unfortunate because the change.org petition site is lawyering up over the name use.

They say “It’s said that imitation is a form of flattery. … We are seeking guidance on the proposed use of our brand name by those reported to be setting up a new political party.”

Soubry getting it mixed up won’t help in court if Chuka’s party claims the name isn’t confusing…