The Tiggers are gearing up to run in potential European Elections, assuming the Withdrawal Agreement is defeated, registering as a new party called Tinge UK ‘Change UK’. They have selected their interim leader as former ‘Tory’ Heidi Allen. They select their proper leader at their first conference in September. So current spokesperson-in-chief Chuka will have to hold his horses until then…

Congrats Heidi. Here’s a reminder of your best bits…