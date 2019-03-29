New Poll: Leave Voters Swing Dramatically Towards the Deal

YouGov have done a snap poll on whether the public want MPs to accept the deal. The population as a whole is split with 33% for and 38% against, but Tory voters and Leave voters have both swung dramatically towards the deal. 49% of Leave voters now want MPs to accept the deal, vs only 30% against. Excluding ‘don’t knows’, that’s almost two thirds of Leavers now in favour…

Tory voters have swung even more dramatically towards the deal, mirroring ConHome’s findings this morning. An outright majority of 57% now want MPs to approve the deal with only 24% against – a 70:30 ratio excluding ‘don’t knows’.

If the motion passes today the UK will be firmly on course for the exit door – that’s why Remainers oppose it 50% to 22%. If the deal goes through, the people crying will be Lord Adonis, AC Grayling, Chuka Umunna, Gary Lineker, James O’Brien, Alastair Campbell and Tony Blair…