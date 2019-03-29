Fishing Boat on a Truck Arrives at Brexit Protest

The long-awaited fishing trawler on a truck has finally turned up at the Brexit protest, complete with the promised marching pipe band in full uniform. No word yet as to whether Bob Geldof will be swearing at them from a counter-protest on his own boat…

H/t Seb Payne

March 29, 2019 at 4:11 pm

Seen Elsewhere

People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False