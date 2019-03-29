ERG Demand Theresa May Stands Down Now

The ERG’s Deputy Chairman, Steve Baker has released a statement calling for the Prime Minister to stand down immediately:

“This must be the final defeat for Theresa May’s Deal. It’s finished. And we must move on.” “It has not passed. It will not pass. I regret to say it is time for Theresa May to follow through on her words and make way so that a new leader can deliver a Withdrawal Agreement which will be passed by Parliament.” “This has been a tragic waste of time and energy for the country. We can waste no more.”

It’s uncertain now how many ERG members will agree with this official statement…

The EU Commission has also released a statement:

“The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today. As per the European Council (Article 50) decision on 22 March, the period provided for in Article 50(3) is extended to 12 April. It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date, for consideration by the European Council. A “no-deal” scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU has been preparing for this since December 2017 and is now fully prepared for a “no-deal” scenario at midnight on 12 April. The EU will remain united. The benefits of the Withdrawal Agreement, including a transition period, will in no circumstances be replicated in a “no-deal” scenario. Sectoral mini-deals are not an option.“

Donald Tusk has announced an emergency European Council summit on 10th April, two days before the UK’s new default no-deal departure date. How far will May be prepared to go to prevent no deal?