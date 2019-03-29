The 39 MPs Who Rebelled on May’s Deal

May’s deal was voted down again by 58 votes after she failed to bring the numbers across. Only 5 Labour MPs rebelled, not remotely enough to rescue May, along with 4 independents:

  • Ian Austin (Ind)
  • Kevin Barron (Lab)
  • Rosie Cooper (Lab)
  • Frank Field (Ind)
  • Jim Fitzpatrick (Lab)
  • Caroline Flint (Lab)
  • Lady Hermon (Ind)
  • Stephen Lloyd (Ind)
  • John Mann (Lab)

34 Tories rebelled the other way and held out against May’s deal – 28 Leavers and 6 Remainers:

  • Adam Afriyie
  • Steve Baker
  • John Baron
  • Guto Bebb (REMAIN)
  • Peter Bone
  • Suella Braverman
  • Andrew Bridgen
  • Bill Cash
  • Christopher Chope
  • James Duddridge
  • Mark Francois
  • Marcus Fysh
  • Justine Greening (REMAIN)
  • Dominic Grieve (REMAIN)
  • Sam Gyimah (REMAIN)
  • Philip Hollobone
  • Adam Holloway
  • Ranil Jayawardena
  • Bernard Jenkin
  • Andrea Jenkyns
  • Jo Johnson (REMAIN)
  • David Jones
  • Phillip Lee (REMAIN)
  • Julian Lewis
  • Julia Lopez
  • Craig Mackinlay
  • Anne Marie Morris
  • Priti Patel
  • Owen Paterson
  • John Redwood
  • Laurence Robertson
  • Andrew Rosindell
  • Lee Rowley
  • Theresa Villiers

The rest voted all followed their party whips, including the 10 crucial DUP MPs who all rejected the deal again…

March 29, 2019 at 3:11 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.