The 39 MPs Who Rebelled on May’s Deal

May’s deal was voted down again by 58 votes after she failed to bring the numbers across. Only 5 Labour MPs rebelled, not remotely enough to rescue May, along with 4 independents:
- Ian Austin (Ind)
- Kevin Barron (Lab)
- Rosie Cooper (Lab)
- Frank Field (Ind)
- Jim Fitzpatrick (Lab)
- Caroline Flint (Lab)
- Lady Hermon (Ind)
- Stephen Lloyd (Ind)
- John Mann (Lab)
34 Tories rebelled the other way and held out against May’s deal – 28 Leavers and 6 Remainers:
- Adam Afriyie
- Steve Baker
- John Baron
- Guto Bebb (REMAIN)
- Peter Bone
- Suella Braverman
- Andrew Bridgen
- Bill Cash
- Christopher Chope
- James Duddridge
- Mark Francois
- Marcus Fysh
- Justine Greening (REMAIN)
- Dominic Grieve (REMAIN)
- Sam Gyimah (REMAIN)
- Philip Hollobone
- Adam Holloway
- Ranil Jayawardena
- Bernard Jenkin
- Andrea Jenkyns
- Jo Johnson (REMAIN)
- David Jones
- Phillip Lee (REMAIN)
- Julian Lewis
- Julia Lopez
- Craig Mackinlay
- Anne Marie Morris
- Priti Patel
- Owen Paterson
- John Redwood
- Laurence Robertson
- Andrew Rosindell
- Lee Rowley
- Theresa Villiers
The rest voted all followed their party whips, including the 10 crucial DUP MPs who all rejected the deal again…