The 39 MPs Who Rebelled on May’s Deal

May’s deal was voted down again by 58 votes after she failed to bring the numbers across. Only 5 Labour MPs rebelled, not remotely enough to rescue May, along with 4 independents:

Ian Austin (Ind)

Kevin Barron (Lab)

Rosie Cooper (Lab)

Frank Field (Ind)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Lab)

Caroline Flint (Lab)

Lady Hermon (Ind)

Stephen Lloyd (Ind)

John Mann (Lab)

34 Tories rebelled the other way and held out against May’s deal – 28 Leavers and 6 Remainers:

Adam Afriyie

Steve Baker

John Baron

Guto Bebb (REMAIN)

Peter Bone

Suella Braverman

Andrew Bridgen

Bill Cash

Christopher Chope

James Duddridge

Mark Francois

Marcus Fysh

Justine Greening (REMAIN)

Dominic Grieve (REMAIN)

Sam Gyimah (REMAIN)

Philip Hollobone

Adam Holloway

Ranil Jayawardena

Bernard Jenkin

Andrea Jenkyns

Jo Johnson (REMAIN)

David Jones

Phillip Lee (REMAIN)

Julian Lewis

Julia Lopez

Craig Mackinlay

Anne Marie Morris

Priti Patel

Owen Paterson

John Redwood

Laurence Robertson

Andrew Rosindell

Lee Rowley

Theresa Villiers

The rest voted all followed their party whips, including the 10 crucial DUP MPs who all rejected the deal again…