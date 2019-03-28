Three Labour Activists Arrested Over Anti-Semitism

After the Met Police chief Cressida Dick was handed a dossier of anti-Semitic comments by Labour members by LBC in September, the police initiated a criminal investigation and have now made three arrests. On the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service, two men and one woman from Wandsworth, Birmingham, and Tunbridge Wells were arrested on suspicion of “publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.” The Police said they “will not comment further on the details of the investigation.” These three people were all Labour members when Cressida Dick was first handed the leaked Labour dossier by LBC…