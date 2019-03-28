Next Prime Minister: Who’s In The Running?

Guido has compiled some vital stats on betting odds, social media following, and constituency majority for those in the running to replace Theresa May, provided that Parliament passes the Withdrawal Agreement soon. In that situation, the contest will kick off as soon as 22nd May…
This morning Amber Rudd posted a video that looks suspiciously like a leadership pitch, Raab has been touting his hardliner credentials, while other contenders have stayed more muted. Boris isn’t the bookies favourite anymore but he is still the runaway favourite among the Tory membership. With two months to go before a theoretical contest there’s all to play for…