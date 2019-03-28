MPs To Vote on Withdrawal Agreement Alone Tomorrow

After a morning of confusion, Government sources have now confirmed to Guido that the vote being tabled tomorrow will be on the Withdrawal Agreement alone, without the non-binding Political Declaration attached. Details are still to follow…
Quote of the day is from multimillionaire Jeremy Hunt:
“People have got to see that we are not the ‘money, money, money party’”