MPs To Vote on Withdrawal Agreement Alone Tomorrow

After a morning of confusion, Government sources have now confirmed to Guido that the vote being tabled tomorrow will be on the Withdrawal Agreement alone, without the non-binding Political Declaration attached. Details are still to follow…
Theresa May tells the ’22 Committee…
“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit.”