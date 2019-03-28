Boris Seen As ‘Best Placed To Unite Country’

A new Deltapoll poll taken the day before May announced her possible departure has found that Boris Johnson is the potential Tory leader seen by the public as “best placed to unite the country after we have left the EU.” Remainers score lowest with just 1% of the country viewing David Lidington or Amber Rudd as uniting candidates. There’s still all to play for. The majority of people (55%) responded with ‘Don’t know’…

This news comes as a new Sky Data poll shows Boris is the public’s favourite contender for the top job, with 20%, ahead of Amber Rudd, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid, all of whom sit at 8%. Although 49% of the public responded with ‘none of these’…