Bercow Allows Vote On Withdrawal Agreement Tomorrow

As Guido reported earlier today, the Government has proposed a vote on the Withdrawal Agreement without the Political Declaration tomorrow at 2:30pm. Bercow has now allowed the move to go ahead…

The motion satisfies the EU Council’s conditions to lock in 22nd May as the UK’s new leaving date, meaning MPs could return to their constituencies on Friday evening saying the UK has a new leaving date, approved by Parliament. If it’s not approved tomorrow the UK Government will have to seek a longer extension and prepare for new European Elections…

If it’s approved, a Government source has confirmed to Guido that they will bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement Implementation Bill next week. This means we will leave on 22nd May, and Theresa May will resign as Prime Minister…