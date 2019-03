Ipsos-MORI have got a poll out for the Evening Standard, Theresa May’s net approval rating with the public whilst negative is 19 points better than Jeremy Corbyn’s negative rating. Sajid Javid has the best ratings of the Tory leadership candidates.

Among Tory voters the front runners are neck and neck in the “having what it takes to be PM” stakes. Boris has the most negative rating and yet with members – who have an actual vote in the seleection – he is streets ahead…