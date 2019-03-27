PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) (SNP)
Q2 Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) (Con)
Q3 Maggie Throup (Erewash) (Lab)
Q4 Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire) (Con)
Q5 Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke) (Con)
Q6 Chris Elmore (Ogmore) (Lab)
Q7 Stephen Lloyd (Eastbourne) (Ind) (fmr LD)
Q8 Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) (SNP)
Q9 Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) (LD)
Q10 Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North) (Lab)
Q11 Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central) (Lab)
Q12 Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed) (Con)
Q13 Sir Peter Bottomley (Worthing West) (Con)
Q14 Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton) (Lab)
Q15 Jim Shannon (Strangford) (DUP)

Could it be May’s last PMQs before announcing her resignation tonight?

March 27, 2019 at 11:51 am

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

