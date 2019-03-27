MPs Will Debate Article 50 Petition on April Fool’s Day

The Government have responded to the viral Revoke Article 50 petition, putting out a strongly worded statement confirming that they will not be revoking Article 50 as it would “undermine both our democracy and the trust that millions of voters have placed in the Government”. Guido received the update to the email address he used to sign as Jean-Claude Juncker from Iran, which tells you all you need to know about the veracity of all the signatures…

Despite the chaos engulfing it, the Government have mustered enough of a sense of humour to put the debate on April Fool’s Day next Monday in Westminster Hall. It will be competing with Hilary Benn’s extended coup, Remainers are spoiled for choice…

Read the Government’s full response below:

“This Government will not revoke Article 50. We will honour the result of the 2016 referendum and work with Parliament to deliver a deal that ensures we leave the European Union.