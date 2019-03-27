MPs Indicative Options

MPs are voting on whether to again seize control from the elected Government on Monday 1st April, before moving on to the much touted ‘indicative votes.’ Sixteen options were proposed by MPs to be voted on at 7pm this evening, but the speaker stripped this down to eight. The options to be voted on this evening now are…

B (John Baron): Calls on the Government to leave the EU without a deal on April 12.

D (Nick Boles): Endorses 'Common Market 2.0' (Norway with a customs union tacked on).

H (George Eustice): EEA membership, without an added customs union.

J (Ken Clarke): Endorses leaving the EU with a customs union.

K (Jeremy Corbyn): Backs Labour's 'deal', a customs union and future regulatory alignment with the EU.

L (Joanna Cherry): To revoke Article 50 in the event of no deal.

M (Margaret Beckett): Any withdrawal agreement must be put to a second referendum.

O (Marcus Fysh): Malthouse Compromise Plan B. Seeks a transitional agreement with the EU while negotiating trade deal in exchange for £39 billion.

The Speaker stripped out Bill Cash’s amendment to stop the House manipulating standing orders again, Nicky Morgan’s Malthouse Plan A amendment, and Will Quince’s amendment reaffirming that Britain must leave the EU.

The Cabinet are boycotting this whole farce. Brexiteer MPs should too…