May’s Response to Resignation Question Sparks Resignation Speculation

Lobby hacks sense something in May’s tone today at PMQs:

Intriguing response to @IanBlackfordMP’s pre-accusation May about to abandon ship. She insisted “my sense of duty means I have kept working…”. No future tense in her response #PMQs — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) March 27, 2019

May seems more at ease at PMQs than she has in some times. It is almost like she is enjoying it, something you couldn’t have said in recent months — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) March 27, 2019

PM joking in the chamber and at other moments being more forthright than usual. Could this be a sign that Theresa May has made a decision about her future in office? Weight lifted? Notably didn’t deny SNP Q about her departure. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) March 27, 2019

This is Theresa May’s best PMQs for quite some time. Going out with a bang? — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 27, 2019

This is the final bow — steve hawkes (@steve_hawkes) March 27, 2019

We’ll find out tonight when she speaks to the 1922 Committee…