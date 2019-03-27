May Tells Tory MPs She Will Step Down as PM Before Next Stage of Negotiations

Theresa May has told Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee that she will step down as Prime Minister before the next stage of the Brexit negotiations. May has not yet put a definite date on her departure but she has committed to step down once her deal is passed. May told MPs “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit”…

Tory MPs now have the guarantee they were seeking that May will not be leading the negotiations for the future relationship. This is the best case scenario Brexiteers could have hoped for in the circumstances, they should take the win now and get the deal through before Benn and the Remainers can properly take control…

Downing Street have confirmed that if the deal passes this week, the UK will leave on 22nd May, at which point the process to elect a new leader will begin. May will remain in post until her successor is chosen but it will be the end of her negotiating anything to do with Brexit…