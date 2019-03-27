May Tells Tory MPs She Will Step Down as PM Before Next Stage of Negotiations

Theresa May has told Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee that she will step down as Prime Minister before the next stage of the Brexit negotiations. May has not yet put a definite date on her departure but has told MPs that she will step down once her deal is passed. Tory MPs now have the guarantee they were seeking that May will not be leading the future relationship negotiations. This is the best case scenario Tory Brexiteers could have hoped for in the circumstances, they must take the win now and vote for the deal…