Khan & Corbyn took £90,000 from ‘Shameful’ Company Which Built Segregated Play Area

Sadiq Khan and Jeremy Corbyn have been vocal in their condemnation of the company responsible for building a segregated play area in a new housing development, with social housing residents prevented from accessing the play area. Khan called it “disgraceful” and “shameful” while Corbyn tweeted: “This is wrong. It must end.”

What Khan and Corbyn were slightly less vocal about was the fact that they had previously received tens of thousands of pounds in donations from the housing developers in question, Henley Homes. Khan received two donations from Henley Homes in 2015 totalling £15,000 while the Labour Party itself received a bumper £75,000 donation from them, seven months after Corbyn took over as leader:

Labour refused to comment on whether they would be returning the donation or ruling out accepting further donations from Henley Homes, Khan did not respond to Guido’s question at all. Khan and Corbyn won’t put their money where their mouths are…