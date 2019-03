Whips have confirmed to MPs that this evening’s votes will not be whipped, and the Cabinet will abstaining. A strong hint for non-Cabinet MPs themselves to abstain…

Meanwhile Labour have announced they will whip to support Margaret Beckett’s pro-second referendum amendment and Gareth Snell’s pro-customs union amendment, although they have hinted rebel frontbenchers won’t face sanctions. Brexiteer MPs should boycott this whole farce…