Boris: I Will Back the Deal if Phase Two is Different

Last night at a Telegraph event, Boris set out the conditions he would need the Government to meet in order to win over his crucial vote. He said that he needed to “see the proof” that phase two of the negotiations will be different. New negotiating team, new Prime Minister…

“I think there is now an appreciable risk, an appreciable and growing risk that we will not leave at all, and that we will fail to achieve escape velocity. If people like me are to support this deal, which is a terrible deal and something that I have bitterly opposed, then we need to see the proof that the second phase of negotiations will be different from the first.”

Boris is right. The risk of no Brexit is higher than ever…