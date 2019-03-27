BBC Admits Scandal-Hit Lord Deben Spread Fake Green News

Guido readers will remember Lord Deben from the ongoing inquiry into his multiple conflicts of interests over £600,000 payments funnelled to his family business. The scandal-hit Climate Change Committee Chair has been dealt another blow with the BBC publicly admitting that he misled viewers of the Today Programme with his daft claim that there was a ban on onshore wind power. Which there isn’t. Obviously.

But the BBC Executive Complaints Unit made an embarrassing mistake themselves over Deben’s claim on the same programme that onshore wind was the cheapest form of generating electricity. They say that according to a BEIS formula, onshore wind is the cheapest form of electricity today. The actual government tables clearly show that gas turbines are cheaper. A pretty shoddy mistake to make after two rounds of BBC investigations…

March 27, 2019 at 4:01 pm

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity's sex scandal…

"Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight."

