Mogg: It’s Mrs May’s Deal or No Brexit

Speaking to ConservativeHome yesterday, Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted that “the Prime Minister will not deliver a no deal Brexit.” Speaking about the “hierarchy of choice”, the ERG Chairman revealed he believes that “No Deal is better than Mrs May’s Deal but Mrs May’s Deal is better than not leaving at all. … Is this deal worse than not leaving? No, definitely not. If we take this deal we are legally out of the EU… Being legally out is of great importance. It restores our independence.”

The choice seems to be Mrs May’s deal or no Brexit.https://t.co/GggHZ7NEv5 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) March 26, 2019

Following last night’s votes, Brexit has never been in more danger of being lost. MPs seem likely to favour permanent Customs Union membership and seek to lock the UK in to many other of the worst facets of EU membership. MV3 is likely to be Brexiteer’s last best hope of starting the process of actually leaving…